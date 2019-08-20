Stephen C. Thompson Sells 143 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 143 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $13,663.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.86. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,801. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

