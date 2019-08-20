Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 40,500 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $277.86. 1,313,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,061. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33. The company has a market cap of $278.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

