Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 2.09% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $363.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $92.89.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.10). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

