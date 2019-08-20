Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 761,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,449,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $140.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.