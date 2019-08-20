Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $225.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TH Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.96.

BABA stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $424.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,576,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

