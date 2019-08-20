STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.14. STR shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About STR (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for STR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.