Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,993. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.