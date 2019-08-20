Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases 159 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7,659.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after acquiring an additional 997,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 979,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after acquiring an additional 918,170 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.