Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,884. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

