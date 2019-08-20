Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 88 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 133,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen raised United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

