Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.75

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.75 and last traded at C$52.93, with a volume of 364255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.33.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10,082.25, a current ratio of 10,847.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total value of C$949,264.20. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total value of C$1,045,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

