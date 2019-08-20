Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.44

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.44 and traded as low as $37.52. Suncor Energy shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 853,177 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

