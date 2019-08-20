SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $5.51 on Friday. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $449.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.20%.

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

