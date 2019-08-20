Suretly Market Capitalization Achieves $134,342.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00005307 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market capitalization of $134,342.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.12 or 0.04724136 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

