SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS SVCBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

