Switcheo Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,616.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $6,616.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00263367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.01335918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.