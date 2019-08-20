Synereo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Synereo has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Synereo has a market cap of $1.71 million and $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synereo token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synereo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00261195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.01305946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Synereo

Synereo uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synereo is hyperspace.app. The official message board for Synereo is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Buying and Selling Synereo

Synereo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN LATOKEN LATOKEN Bittrex Upbit HItBTC Fubt.top (China). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synereo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synereo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synereo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synereo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.