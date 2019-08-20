Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SYBX stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 1,656,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,284. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 5,743.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

