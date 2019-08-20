Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. Tailored Brands also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.78-0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE:TLRD opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.22 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 4,518.17% and a net margin of 2.39%. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

