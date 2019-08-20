Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Acquires $102,340.00 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SKT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.65. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 615.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,610.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

