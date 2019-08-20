Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 27.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

