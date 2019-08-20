Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Teekay Lng Partners posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.50. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

