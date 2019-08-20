TENA Trading Down 21% This Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. TENA has a market capitalization of $617,800.00 and approximately $5,361.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENA has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00261772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.01305983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091497 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,648,073 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

