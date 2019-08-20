Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 24.8% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.89, for a total transaction of $2,848,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at $61,030,266.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $15,785,800 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

TSLA traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $226.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,019. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.60. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.94 and its 200 day moving average is $251.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

