Ties.DB (TIE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Ties.DB has a market cap of $241,949.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00261154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.01304508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

