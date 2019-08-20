Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,303. The stock has a market cap of $816.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,154.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

