Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,598 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,377 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,071 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,116,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 815,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,685,000 after acquiring an additional 416,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 332,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,162. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.