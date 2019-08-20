Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 7,949 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $181,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000.

BSJM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

