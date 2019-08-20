Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 17500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 24.14, a current ratio of 26.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11.

Titan Logix Company Profile (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

