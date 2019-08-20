Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 505 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $173,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,260,079,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,052,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,807.24. The stock had a trading volume of 499,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,210. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,903.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,816.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,690,021 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.