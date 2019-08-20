Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,707,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 813% from the previous session’s volume of 954,023 shares.The stock last traded at $0.51 and had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

