Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.36. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 441,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

