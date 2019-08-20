Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.84

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $20.12. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 184,596 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.84.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,920.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.