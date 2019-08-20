Traid (TRAID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Traid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Traid has a market cap of $6,343.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traid has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traid Coin Profile

Traid (TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 41,739,460 coins and its circulating supply is 18,799,460 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

