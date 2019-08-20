Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.50. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

