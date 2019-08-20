Travala 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,922.00 (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.54 or 0.04748606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Travala

Travala is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala’s official website is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

