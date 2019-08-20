Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 179413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Haywood Securities cut Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

