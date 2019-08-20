Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Trican Well Service from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC cut shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.50.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$0.98 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.23. The stock has a market cap of $277.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.26.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

