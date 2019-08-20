Trifast’s (TRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.67. The company has a market cap of $249.92 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other Trifast news, insider Glenda Roberts sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51), for a total value of £192,000 ($250,882.01).

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

