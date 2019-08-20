Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

TRIL stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

