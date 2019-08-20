Tripio 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.25 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. Tripio has a market cap of $11.41 million and $3.25 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00263394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.01319754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022606 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00092252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

