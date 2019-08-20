Truehand Inc Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Truehand Inc trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.0% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,917,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

