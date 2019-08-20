TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $195.13 million and approximately $425.76 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Kyber Network, Koinex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00263394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.01319754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022606 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00092252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000410 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 195,244,116 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Koinex, WazirX, Kyber Network, Crex24, HBUS, Zebpay, Bittrex, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Kuna, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

