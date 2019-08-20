TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $208,917.00 and approximately $341.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024104 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011447 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.02042807 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00018322 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002050 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

