Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $493,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $816.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,154.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.