Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 125 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 365.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,523,000 after purchasing an additional 748,757 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 236.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,368,000 after purchasing an additional 484,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,111,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 381,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,428,000 after purchasing an additional 331,806 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,221.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 137,076 shares worth $18,940,324. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

HSY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.99. 23,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

