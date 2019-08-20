TTC Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and $265,913.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.04726687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000889 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 796,808,727 coins and its circulating supply is 339,783,571 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

