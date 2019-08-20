Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,293. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 191,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

