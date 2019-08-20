Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,970 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,970 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,392 shares of company stock valued at $32,382,367. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $120.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,868. The company has a market cap of $298.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

