UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target (up from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 152.86 ($2.00).

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 70.94 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.50.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

